3 in custody after robbery, shooting in Chicago prompts stolen car chase through south suburbs: CPD

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are in custody after a robbery and shooting in Chicago prompted a south suburban chase on Monday afternoon, police said.

Chicago police said it all started in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood around 1:45 p.m.

Two males approached a man working as a delivery driver in the 800-block North Spaulding Avenue. They took property from him before fleeing the scene in a stolen Infiniti, police said.

The Infiniti's driver then headed to the area of East 74th Street and South St Lawrence Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

At least one person in the group took out a gun and fired shots into a residence there, but there were no reports of injuries, police said.

The Infiniti's driver fled the area before Illinois State Police stopped the vehicle in the 0-100 block of Central Avenue in Matteson.

Three suspects were taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Police recovered two firearms. Area detectives are investigating.

