Bahamas police expected to release new information in search for missing Chicago woman Taylor Casey

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's office has released a statement about the search for Chicago woman Taylor Casey, missing from a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family could get more answers on Friday about their missing daughter in the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is expected to release new information on the Taylor Casey case.

Casey went missing three weeks ago on a yoga retreat. Her mom wants the FBI to get involved.

Her family also believes there is some prejudice involved since Taylor is transgender.

Thursday marked Casey's 42nd birthday.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's office has released a statement, calling the disappearance "deeply distressing" and saying that "it's critical that the U.S. continues to work with the Government of the Bahamas to support all efforts to locate her."

