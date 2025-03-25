Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocks Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as 'Gov. Hot Wheels'

LOS ANGELES, California -- Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked her state's governor during a weekend appearance, referring to Greg Abbott -- who uses a wheelchair -- as "Gov. Hot Wheels" while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.

"You all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now," Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said about Abbott, a Republican, while addressing the Human Rights Campaign event. "And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey."

Abbott was paralyzed in 1984 after a tree fell on him while he was running. The accident severely damaged Abbott's spinal cord. Abbott, now 67, was elected in 2014.

Crockett, elected to the House in 2022, was roundly criticized by Republicans for the comments, an aside she made during her speech to the civil rights group event after she thanked Morgan Cox, a group board member and fellow Dallas resident, according to video of the event posted to Human Rights Campaign's YouTube channel.

"Crockett's comments are disgraceful," Texas Sen. John Cornyn posted on the social media platform X. "Shameful."

Crockett suggested Tuesday that she was not referring to Abbott's condition. Instead, she posted on X that she was referring to Abbott's policy of sending thousands of immigrants who were in Texas illegally to cities where local policy limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities, such as New York and Philadelphia.

"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," the post stated.

Abbott's office did not immediately replied to requests for comment.

Crockett has faced criticism from Republicans for suggesting last week that tech billionaire Elon Musk, heading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, "be taken down."