Lake County PrideFest returns with free, family-friendly activities

The event will cap off with a drag show finale, highlighting the vibrant spirit of the local LGBTQ+ community.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake County PrideFest kicks off Saturday with a full day of music, food, and family-friendly fun in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The free festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. Attendees can expect live performances, food trucks, community resources and activities for all ages.

Organizers say PrideFest is a chance to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion, and bring people together across Lake County.