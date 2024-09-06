Thompson Center construction for Google Chicago HQ bringing changes to surrounding downtown sidewalk

CHICAGO -- The James R. Thompson Center's redevelopment is having a big impact on the Loop - and the project could grow its footprint.

An affiliate of Prime/Capri Interests, a joint venture between Chicago developers Michael Reschke and Quintin Primo III, received the OK to extend the building's overhangs on La Salle and Clark streets, which would impact the sidewalks surrounding the Thompson Center.

During a Wednesday meeting, the city's Committee on Transportation and Public Way approved an amendment reducing the sidewalks around the center at 100 W. Randolph St. The sidewalks will remain ADA-compliant despite the reduction, and the CTA's Clark/Lake station will be reconfigured for public use.

Bill Higgins, assistant commissioner for the Chicago Department of Transportation, said the changes were "thoroughly reviewed" and in line with the building's future use as Google's Chicago headquarters.

"CDOT is confident the ordinance will serve the best interests of the public," Higgins said during the meeting.

A "standout feature" of the redevelopment will be the renovation and improvements of the CTA center, Higgins said.

The Clark and Lake streets stop, where six lines converge, is remaining open throughout construction. Google previously said passengers on those lines could expect a "new and improved CTA experience," though it's unclear what that will look like. The pedway connection is also under negotiation.

Higgins said the CTA stop's refresh will be done by Prime/Capri and "enhance accessibility."

PCI is currently completing a $280 million build-to-suit redevelopment of the Thompson Center under an agreement with Google. When complete, Google will purchase the property from PCI. The building should be move-in ready in 2026, bringing an estimated 2,000 employees to the Loop.

Under the redevelopment, the building will keep its transparent facade, but it will be modernized, including with new triple-pane glass wrap on the exterior.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) wrote a letter of support for the amendment. Ald. Bill Conway (34th), whose ward neighbors the Thompson Center, also expressed his support.

"We're very excited about it and appreciate your hard work ... in getting this done," Conway said of the project.

Demolition at the Thompson Center started on May 2, beginning with the exterior and atrium. Excavators tore off lower portions of the building, marking an unofficial start to the project ahead of a May 6 kickoff event when developers and elected officials praised the project as an opportunity to help reinvigorate the Loop.

