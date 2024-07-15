A minute-by-minute timeline of the shooting that left one spectator and the suspected gunman dead.

Timeline: How the Trump assassination attempt unfolded at rally in Pennsylvania

Here's a a minute-by-minute timeline of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

BUTLER, Pennsylvania -- The world is reeling from the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, which left one spectator and the suspected gunman dead, according to officials.

Shots rang out just moments after Trump stepped onto the outdoor stage at the event, with one of the bullets striking Trump's right ear.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump as he ducked behind the podium, with apparent blood gushing from the side of his head.

Below is a timeline of events from the harrowing and deadly scene at the rally:

Saturday, July 13, 6:05 p.m. Trump walks onto the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania

Trump took the event stage just after 6:00 p.m. local time at Butler Farms in Pennsylvania as supporters cheered for the former president.

Officials said that all rally attendees went through a Secret Service screening checkpoint before being admitted to the event.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A team of Secret Service snipers were positioned on a rooftop behind Trump as the rally began.

Trump walked to the podium and began speaking to the audience.

6:11 p.m. Gunfire erupts

Trump was eight minutes into his speech when the shooting began, according to officials.

The former president was describing a chart showing statistics on immigration, saying, "Take a look at that chart. Take a look at the arrow on the bottom."

This aerial image shows the location of the stage at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., and the suspected shooter's location on a rooftop near the venue. ABC News

Trump continued, calling out President Biden's immigration policy, saying, "And then the worst president in the history of our country took over and look what happened to our country."

Trump was cut off when he said, "Probably 20 million people," by the loud popping sounds of shots being fired and a rally attendee yelling, "He's got a gun!"

"He's on the roof! He's got a gun!" the attendee can be heard saying in video footage from the event.

6:11 p.m. continued

As shots rang out and the event erupted into panic, Trump was seen clutching his right ear and ducking behind the podium.

Three Secret Service agents swarmed to cover Trump, yelling, "Get down!" as multiple additional rounds of gunshots were fired. Blood was seen smeared across the former president's face and onto his hand in images captured from the event.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue and was 200-300 yards away at the time of the shooting, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

6:12 p.m. 1 spectator killed, 2 others critically injured; gunman also killed

Another round of shots was fired as snipers in Trump's Secret Service detail killed the suspected shooter.

One spectator who was sitting behind the former president during the rally was killed, and two others were critically injured, according to officials.

6:12 p.m. continued

Secret Service agents swiftly escorted Trump off of the rally stage and into a waiting vehicle.

There appeared to be blood on Trump's right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Many rally attendees were seen trying to find cover while others remained in their seats chanting "USA!" as Trump was escorted off the stage.

6:14 p.m. Trump departs rally for local hospital

Trump's black SUV departs Butler Farms and takes him to the nearest hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, approximately 11 miles away.

6:42 p.m. Officials release statement saying Trump "is fine"

Trump's Secret Service detail issued a statement saying he was safe after the incident. Trump "is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," the statement continued.

8:05 p.m. President Biden condemns the attack

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he was being briefed about the shooting.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he said.

President Joe Biden speaks after gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally as we await further information," the president added.

Later in the evening, during a televised news conference, Biden reiterated his early statement and added, "The idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate."

Biden said he was trying to get ahold of Trump on the phone and wanted to talk to him.

"There is no place in America for this violence. It's sick," he said.

8:42 p.m. Trump releases statement

On Saturday evening, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform, confirming he was shot "with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," he said.

Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for the rapid response and extended his condolences to the family of the person who was killed and the injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," he said in his statement.

11:00 p.m. Trump departs Pennsylvania for New Jersey

Trump left the Butler, Pennsylvania, area just after 11 p.m., according to Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area," Shapiro said. "Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Trump's plane took off from Pittsburgh to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Sunday, July 14, 1:34 a.m. FBI identifies suspected shooter

The FBI identified the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning.

Thomas Crooks Credit: Bethel Park School District

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," an FBI spokesperson said at the time.

12:00 p.m. -- Victim killed in Trump shooting ID'd

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the victim who was shot and killed as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Family posted tributes to Corey Comperatore online after he died while protecting his family during a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Shapiro said Comperatore died "a hero protecting his family."

Shapiro has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Comperatore, a firefighter who leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

3:00 p.m. Victims injured in shooting ID'd, upgraded to stable condition

The two other men injured in Saturday's shooting were upgraded from critical condition to stable condition, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police identified 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, as the injured shooting victims.