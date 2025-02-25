Disney+ releases a teaser trailer for the second and final season of the Emmy-nominated "Star Wars" thriller, "Andor."

Trailer: 'Andor' season 2 returns and Diego Luna is ready for a revolution

LOS ANGELES -- On Monday, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for the second and final season of Lucasfilm's Emmy-nominated "Star Wars" thriller "Andor."

The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and takes place five years before the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Despite being hailed as "Star Wars'" darkest show, the new trailer kicks off with Steve Earle's upbeat song "The Revolution Starts Now."

"We're in a war. Do you want to fight or you wanna win?" Cassian asks.

The new season will "see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound."

"Andor" season two will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22 on Disney+, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.

Starring alongside Luna are Stellan Skarsgrd, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Tony Gilroy wrote episodes 1-3, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell episodes 10-12.

The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (episodes 1-6), Janus Metz (episodes 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (episodes 10-12).

