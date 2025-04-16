Trump admin acted in contempt of court by not returning deportation flights: Judge

Judge James Boasberg has found probable cause that the Trump administration acted in contempt of court when officials last month defied his order to turn two planes around carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

"As this Opinion will detail, the Court ultimately determines that the Governments actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," the judge wrote Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.