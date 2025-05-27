Trump to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump will pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, according to a video posted by Trump's communication adviser Margo Martin on X. The couple was sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud.

According to the video, Trump called Savannah Chrisley, the couple's 27-year-old daughter, to share the news that her parents were getting pardoned and would be released from prison soon.

NOTE: The video is from a previous report.

