Twins begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (54-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

Cubs -143, Twins +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Minnesota has a 43-47 record overall and a 24-18 record in home games. The Twins have a 20-36 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago is 54-36 overall and 24-20 in road games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.78.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 15 doubles and six home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 25 home runs while slugging .561. Michael Busch is 17 for 34 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.62 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.