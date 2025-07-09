Twins play the Cubs leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (54-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-47, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (3-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

Cubs -114, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 25-18 in home games and 44-47 overall. The Twins have a 30-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 54-37 overall and 24-21 on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .270 batting average, and has 12 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 53 RBI. Trevor Larnach is 9 for 36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 20 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .269 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 16 for 34 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.