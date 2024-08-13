WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

UChicago students who were facing discipline for pro-Palestinian protests receive diplomas

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 12:08AM
U of C grads who were facing discipline for protests receive diplomas
UChicago students who were facing discipline for Hyde Park, Chicago protests against the Gaza war have received their diplomas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago students who were facing discipline for campus protests have now received their diplomas.

The school had been with-holding the degrees of five students.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

They were accused of being part of an encampment protesting the war in Gaza.

On Monday night, a student protest group says the complaints against the students were dismissed.

SEE ALSO | 16 alderpersons call on UChicago to reconsider withholding diplomas for 4 sanctioned students

READ MORE | UChicago student says he was told diploma could be withheld over part in pro-Palestinian encampment

SEE ALSO | Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with University of Chicago police near graduation in Hyde Park

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW