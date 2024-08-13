UChicago students who were facing discipline for pro-Palestinian protests receive diplomas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago students who were facing discipline for campus protests have now received their diplomas.

The school had been with-holding the degrees of five students.

They were accused of being part of an encampment protesting the war in Gaza.

On Monday night, a student protest group says the complaints against the students were dismissed.

