UChicago students who were facing discipline for pro-Palestinian protests receive diplomas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago students who were facing discipline for campus protests have now received their diplomas.
The school had been with-holding the degrees of five students.
They were accused of being part of an encampment protesting the war in Gaza.
On Monday night, a student protest group says the complaints against the students were dismissed.
