U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute holds annual dinner fundraiser in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 16, 2024 1:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Hispanic community celebrated Latino leaders that serve their communities with a special event Thursday in Chicago.

The U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute, or USHLI, held it's annual dinner fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in the Loop.

Since 1982, the organization has trained more than one million people.

Some ABC7 employees were at the event.

More information about USHLI can be found on their website.

