Dad at Vancouver Filipino festival still processing deadly car ramming: 'We're all shaken up'

The deadly car ramming attack in Vancouver is sending shock waves through the Filipino community. Several people were killed and dozens were hurt in the incident Saturday night.

ABC7 News talked to a Seattle man who was there. Devin Cabanilla, a dad from Seattle, was sharing on Instagram his tremendous relief.

"Good morning, everybody. Thanks to everybody who messaged or called. This is just faster. I'm safe. The kids are safe, especially," Cabanilla said.

He also expressed his utter devastation.

"We're all shaken up knowing that the people around us may not be alive. It's really bizarre just knowing what happened around us," Cabanilla said.

RELATED: Murder charges filed after 11 killed, dozens injured as driver plows into crowd: Vancouver police

Cabanilla said the annual block party was supposed to be a joyous celebration of Filipino culture as part of Lapu Lapu Day.

He was among 20 Seattle parents and kids at the festival. They were participating in a dance performance.

Cabanilla and his family were leaving Saturday when chaos ensued in the Sunset District of Vancouver. They didn't know anything was wrong until they got a call. Cabanilla talked to ABC7 News by phone what happened.

"Our dance director called us frantically saying, 'Where are you. Are you safe? Something has happened.' It was just a shock. They say there were police and ambulances all over here," Cabanilla said.

Cabanilla said the massive festival was eight blocks long and everything seemed so safe. He broke down in tears on the phone as he struggled to process why the attack happened.

"I saw so many babies on the street. There were so many babies on the street, kids just eating ice cream, on their parents' shoulders. That's all I think about. And my kids were just walking around too. I'm sorry," Cabanilla said.

Cabanilla said everyone in his large group is safe. But he's worried and wondering about the vendors he knew right beside Fraser Street where the attack happened. He mentioned one vendor in particular.

"Her booth was next to the street where the incident was. Yeah, I haven't heard back from that vendor yet," Cabanilla said.

Saturday night's car ramming attack is still under investigation. But police do not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

Sunday night, the community in Vancouver held a vigil for those killed and injured.

Bay Area Filipino community members ABC7 News talked with say they are checking with groups like Bayan Canada. They're watching and waiting to see what they can do to help.