Veteran ABC News anchor Aaron Brown dies at 76

Leaving behind a legacy in American broadcasting, former ABC News anchor Aaron Brown has died at the age of 76, his wife confirmed.

Leaving behind a legacy in American broadcasting, former ABC News anchor Aaron Brown has died at the age of 76, his wife confirmed.

Leaving behind a legacy in American broadcasting, former ABC News anchor Aaron Brown has died at the age of 76, his wife confirmed.

Leaving behind a legacy in American broadcasting, former ABC News anchor Aaron Brown has died at the age of 76, his wife confirmed.

Leaving behind a legacy in American broadcasting, former ABC News anchor Aaron Brown died at the age of 76 on Sunday, his wife confirmed.

He is remembered for his coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. Brown's live reporting from the top of the CNN building in Manhattan went on to earn him the Edward R. Murrow Award.

"Aaron was a quintessential newsman to his core, so many people around the world remember his unflinching coverage on September 11, 2001, and in many ways the events that followed," one of Brown's former producers Molly Levinson said in a statement to ABC News.

"On air he gave simple, understandable -- even elegant -- analysis and reporting. Behind the scenes as a boss and a mentor, he accepted nothing less than excellence, and he gave nothing less than endless loyalty in return. There's no one like him and he will be deeply missed," Levinson added.

A Minnesota native, Brown attended the University of Minnesota as a political science major before joining the U.S. Coast Guard reserves.

He spent his early career days in radio, working in Minneapolis and then Los Angeles. Brown entered the broadcast world in Seattle, Washington, where he became a local news fixture for over 15 years.

Brown's foray into national broadcasting began in New York City when he was hired as the founding anchor for ABC's World News Now. Throughout his time with ABC News, Brown worked as a reporter for "World News Tonight with Peter Jennings," as well as "Nightline."

Brown also served as an anchor for "World News Tonight Saturday" and "Good Morning America Sunday."

After his time at ABC, Brown went on to work for CNN in June of 2001. His first day on air for the broadcasting company was on Sept. 11.

Reflecting on that harrowing day, Brown said during an interview on "All Things Considered" in 2009, "It captures what television ought to capture -- which is the totality of a story -- and that one did it all," he said of the Sept. 11 coverage. "The strength of the country, the beauty of the day, and the horror of the moment."