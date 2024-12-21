Holiday pet safety tips to avoid an emergency trip to the vet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The excitement of the holidays can sometimes be stressful not only for you, but your pets, too.

From bright lights and loud noises to holiday food, decorations and guests - it is important to remember how these things can impact your pets - both big and small.

Dr. Lisa Pasquarello visited ABC7 from Veterinary Emergency Group - which treats over 600,000 pet emergencies a year.

She shared some vital information on how pet owners can safeguard their furry companions during holiday festivities.