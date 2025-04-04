Vigil held in Chicago after Joliet man among 4 US soldiers killed in training accident in Lithuania

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil Thursday in Chicago honored a Joliet soldier killed in Lithuania.

Sergeant Jose Duenez Jr. of Joliet was one of four soldiers killed in a training accident in Lithuania. They died after their vehicle became submerged in a bog.

All of them were honored Thursday in a national remembrance in Lithuania.

Chicago remembered Thursday night the ultimate sacrifice made by four American soldiers.

"This tragic incident has shaken us all to the depths of our hearts reminding us of the risks and challenges that our brave soldiers in the pursuit of security and peace," said Regimantas Jablonskas, Consul General of Lithuania in Chicago.

A group comprised of Chicago's Lithuanian community and the Consulate General of the Republic and Lithuania in Chicago gathered downtown at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in honor of the four men who died, including Duenez Jr.

Outside the U.S. embassy in Lithuania, there is a growing memorial full of tributes to the American soldiers.

"The protection of Lithuania's freedom is very important to us and that was exhibited by the funeral parade in Lithuania where thousands of people lined the streets," organizer Jon Platakis said.

Illinois lawmakers are also sharing their condolences.

Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement, "The loss of four American service members in Lithuania during a training exercise is nothing short of heartbreaking. We must never forget their dedication to serving this country and the NATO alliance."

Also, Senator Tammy Duckworth said, "Our thoughts are with the Duenez family and the Joliet community as they grieve the loss of Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., a son, a husband, and a father."

"Their legacy will forever remain in our hearts and their commitment to the defense of freedom and peace will never be forgotten may the rest in peace," Jablonskas said.