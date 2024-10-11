Voices of Black Women cancer study aims to improve health care for generations to come

CHICAGO -- Breast Cancer awareness is front and center this month, and right now there's an urgent call to action for 100,000 Black women.

"Voices" is the largest study to look at environmental and lifestyle risk factors for all types of cancer among Black women in the United States.

African American women across the United States are being asked to enroll in the groundbreaking new study led by the American Cancer Society.

At least 100,000 Black women ages 25 to 55 are being enrolled in the Voices of Black Women study in 20 states, including Illinois.

The study is meant to improve the health care of Black women for generations to come. Right now, Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.

Voices of Black Women is aimed at leveling cancer outcomes for women. The study is expected to last three decades.

"Over the course of the 30 years, we're only asking for about an hour of women's time per year," said the study's co-principal author, Dr. Lauren McCullough. "If a woman chooses to partner with us in Voices of Black Women, they should understand that this is an observational study. This means that we are not giving you a drug, we're not doing an intervention, we're simply asking you to tell us about your day to day life and your experiences."