Walk MS coming to Soldier Field this month

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 4, 2025 7:43PM
Walk MS, which raises awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis, is coming to Soldier Field in Chicago this April.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walk MS is coming to Soldier Field April 27.

Help fight multiple sclerosis. Register now for Walk MS at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025, or join a suburban walk near you.

The nationwide movement aims to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis, while raising funds to find a cure. Nearly one million people in the U.S. live with multiple sclerosis. It is a disease of the central nervous system.

Click the link to sign up or donate: WalkMS.org.

