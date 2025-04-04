Walk MS coming to Soldier Field this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walk MS is coming to Soldier Field April 27.
Help fight multiple sclerosis. Register now for Walk MS at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025, or join a suburban walk near you.
The nationwide movement aims to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis, while raising funds to find a cure. Nearly one million people in the U.S. live with multiple sclerosis. It is a disease of the central nervous system.
Click the link to sign up or donate: WalkMS.org.