Watch 'On The Red Carpet Presents 'Lilo & Stitch''

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's new live action "Lilo & Stitch" is in theaters now, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating with a special episode all about this fun family film!

Just like the beloved animated original, this new movie is about a little girl in Hawaii who could really use a friend, and finds one in the form of a fugitive alien who crash lands on planet Earth.

Newcomer Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo.

"I'm so happy, I just feel like I'm surrounded by my ohana," Maia told On The Red Carpet at the world premiere. "I'm just so happy to be here. It's my first premiere, so I'm so excited!"

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, who plays Lilo's older sister and legal guardian Nani, was also excited.

"I feel like all of us dream of this moment, and I am still reeling," Agudong said.

On The Red Carpet also interviewed Stitch himself along with Courtney B. Vance, who plays Agent Cobra Bubbles, and Tia Carrere, who plays the new character, Mrs. Kekoa.

Carrere, who was the voice of Nani in the original film, told On The Red Carpet that Mrs. Kekoa is a social worker and mentor to Nani.

" [ Director ] Dean Flesher Camp's mom is a social worker, so it was close to his heart," Carrere said. "Although social services could be taking the kid away, I was sort of advocating for her on some level."

The new On The Red Carpet special also includes interviews with co-stars Zach Galifianakis who plays Jumba, the mad scientist who created Stitch, and Billy Magnussen, Jumba's odd couple alien partner, Pleakley.

Plus, take a look back at the world premiere of the original animated film in 2002!

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: Lilo & Stitch,'" in the video player.

And watch the new movie in theaters now!

Disney is the parent company of this station.