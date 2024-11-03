60K Wawa-branded tumblers recalled because their metal straws can cut customers

Four injuries have been reported to date.

Four injuries have been reported to date.

60K Wawa-branded tumblers recalled Four injuries have been reported to date.

60K Wawa-branded tumblers recalled Four injuries have been reported to date.

60K Wawa-branded tumblers recalled Four injuries have been reported to date.

NEW YORK, NY -- Some 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers are under recall due to a laceration hazard posed by the products' metal straw.

According to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal straw inside the now-recalled tumblers can cut a user's mouth and/or fingers. Four injuries have been reported to date.

The Commission is urging consumers to immediately stop using the metal straws and contact Illinois-based Halo Branding Solutions, the tumblers' distributor, for a silicone replacement. If a customer would also like to return the tumbler, they can receive a $15 refund in the form of a gift card.

Impacted consumers should not try to return the tumblers to Wawa stores, Thursday's notice notes. More information about how to participate is on Halo's website.

The recalled tumblers were sold exclusively at Wawa stores across Alabama, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland in August of this year. The 24-ounce drinkware came in four different styles.

In a statement, Pennsylvania-based Wawa maintained that it hasn't had the tumblers recalled by Halo in its stores since mid-August and noted that 5,433 units were sold.