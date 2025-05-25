Man beaten, seriously injured on West Town sidewalk: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was beaten and seriously injured on a Northwest Side sidewalk on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the beating happened in the West Town neighborhood's 1200-block of North Ashland Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

A 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a male of an unknown age beat him, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood