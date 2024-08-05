What are the longest losing streaks in MLB history?

In July 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgerssuffered their worst losing streak since 2017, at seven games. Though the slide was uncharacteristic of the defending World Series champions, it doesn't get close to joining the worst losing streaks in MLB history.
The longest single-season MLB losing streak of all time was 26 games, by the 1889 Louisville Colonels. In the modern era (since 1900), the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies top the list.
Which other teams claim the longest losing streaks in MLB history?
23 games
21 games
2024 Chicago White Sox
1988 Baltimore Orioles
20 games
1969 Montreal Expos
1943 Philadelphia Athletics
1916 Philadelphia Athletics
1906 Boston Americans
19 games
2021 Baltimore Orioles
