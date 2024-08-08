WATCH LIVE

Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris

Trump had previously cast doubt about debating Harris on ABC.

ByKatherine Faulders and John Santucci ABCNews logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 6:49PM
Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Trump said so during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday.

Trump previous said he had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and agreed to ABC's first invitation in May.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had been noncommittal about whether or not he would debate Harris.

Harris has accused Trump of "running scared" and trying to back out of the debate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

