NOAA said the extreme geomagnetic storm will continue through Sunday

Chicago has 2nd chance to see Northern Lights Saturday due to strong solar storm

NOAA said extreme conditions were seen again from the ongoing severe solar strom, which means Chicago has another chance to see auroras.

CHICAGO -- An unusually strong solar storm is giving most of the country a chance to see Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis. The storm could potentially disrupt power and communications.

People in parts of the Chicago area have a second chance to see the light show on Saturday, depending on how far they are from the city's light pollution.

For Saturday night, the best chance to see the Northern Lights in the Chicago area will be once the sun goes down. The ABC7 Weather Team has clear skies in the forecast.

The extreme geomagnetic storm will continue and persist through at least Sunday, NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said on X on Saturday morning.

NOAA said extreme (G5) conditions were seen again at 6:28 a.m. CT on Saturday, meaning auroras will be visible again for most of the country.

Chicago saw a beautiful night sky on Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit to take precautions, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"For most people here on planet Earth, they won't have to do anything," said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

On Friday, the lights were spotted in Oak Lawn, downtown Chicago and more by 10 p.m. Friday.

The storm was hard to predict and experts stressed it won't be the dramatic curtains of color normally associated with the northern lights, but more like splashes of greenish hues.

The sun has produced strong solar flares since Wednesday, resulting in at least seven outbursts of plasma. Each eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, can contain billions of tons of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona.

Satellites could be affected, which in turn could disrupt navigation and communication services here on Earth.

An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003, for example, took out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

Even when the storm is over, signals between GPS satellites and ground receivers could be scrambled or lost, according to NOAA. But there are so many navigation satellites that any outages should not last long.

NASA said the storm posed no serious threat to the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The biggest concern is the increased radiation levels, and the crew could move to a better shielded part of the station if necessary.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

