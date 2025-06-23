White Sox host the Diamondbacks on 4-game home slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-53, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.93 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); White Sox: Shane Smith (3-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks -132, White Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop a four-game home slide.

Chicago is 16-21 at home and 25-53 overall. The White Sox are 15-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 39-38 overall and 19-20 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 29-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .239 for the White Sox. Miguel Vargas is 12 for 40 with five doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .303 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 17 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Eugenio Suarez is 16 for 38 with seven home runs and 19 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .212 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: day-to-day (groin), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (back), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.