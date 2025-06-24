White Sox host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (40-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-54, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Jordan Leasure (2-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks -139, White Sox +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to stop their five-game home skid with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago is 25-54 overall and 16-22 in home games. The White Sox have a 15-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 20-20 on the road and 40-38 overall. The Diamondbacks have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 9 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 18 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 13 for 34 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mike Tauchman: day-to-day (groin), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (back), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Eugenio Suarez: day-to-day (hand), Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.