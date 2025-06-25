White Sox host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-55, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-8, 5.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (3-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks -141, White Sox +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop a six-game home slide.

Chicago is 25-55 overall and 16-23 in home games. The White Sox have a 4-20 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona is 41-38 overall and 21-20 on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .449 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .236 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 8 for 38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 40 extra base hits (15 doubles and 25 home runs). Pavin Smith is 7 for 31 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .195 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (back), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: day-to-day (metatarsal), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (shoulder), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Eugenio Suarez: day-to-day (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.