White Sox try to sweep 3-game series over the Rockies

Chicago White Sox (30-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-69, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (3-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.65 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

Rockies -142, White Sox +119; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has gone 9-36 at home and 20-69 overall. The Rockies have a 14-31 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago is 30-59 overall and 11-35 in road games. The White Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .281 batting average, and has 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 18 walks and 50 RBI. Tyler Freeman is 14 for 37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .434. Lenyn Sosa is 10 for 36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.