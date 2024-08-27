Will Jenn's inability to open up cost her lasting love? Fantasy suites turn sour

NEW YORK -- This week began with a clip of Devin having some serious doubts about his relationship and where he stands with Jenn. But, before we could get to that, it was time to see her fantasy suite dates in Hawaii with her final three men, Devin, Marcus, and Jonathon.

Molly and Jenn Talk

Molly Mesnick met up with Jenn in Hawaii. This is the second time she's getting some help from this "Bachelor" alum. Molly said it was time to have deep conversations and really get to know each other. Jenn told Molly that she was confident that one of the remaining three men could be her husband. Molly said that she really liked the way that Jonathon kept his focus on her during the group date in Seattle. Jenn is just hoping that he can get out of his head and lean into his emotions. Jenn said that with Marcus, he's someone whom she could see a future with from the beginning. She's just worried that he won't be able to fall in love with her in time. Devin, Jenn said, just gets her. He told Jenn he loves her, but she said she's not fully there yet, but is falling for her.

Gina: Molly told Jenn that the week of overnight dates is the most important one of the journey because so much will get fleshed out with those important conversations, so we could be in for some big changes here, I think.

Devin confided in Jesse as they played golf and said that he wished Jenn had said "I love you" back to him. He doesn't know how to propose when he's not sure someone loves him back. Jenn said she feels like with Devin she might think he's too good to be true. She's almost afraid to accept his love. Aw!

Devin's Fantasy Date

Devin met Jenn at a helicopter pad and they took off for a tour of the island. Devin was all smiles as they took off. They held hands, marveled at the beauty of Hawaii, joked around with each other, and kissed. Eventually, they landed at the bottom of a waterfall. After kissing and having some champagne, they took back off, and made out in the air. Then they landed on a beach where they continued to drink their champagne and recapped their time with his family during their hometown date. Devin said that he wants to get past the "magic" of the show and bring Jenn into his real life. "We can be extraordinary people in an ordinary world," he said. Devin just wants a family and to get married. Jenn said it's scary to hear it put all out there. She thinks she needs time for her feelings to catch up to her head. He professed his love again and Jenn explained that she's scared to lean into it and she worries that it won't be real. Devin said, "Yep." Jenn said, "I'm on my way there." Devin said he'd be waiting for her and that she's worth the wait.

Gina: I loved the moment on the helicopter where Devin said the water was so blue and beautiful and Jenn responded by remarking about how blue his eyes are. The banter, the little moments, the way they look at each other is all so sweet!

Devin's Fantasy Suite

During dinner, Devin was getting antsy for the L word to be dropped. He said that he's very confident in how he feels about her. He asked her what she meant about not being able to recognize a good thing. She said that she was trying to stop the self-sabotage. She said she almost wanted to run away from it because it was getting very real. Jenn finds their level of comfort with each other "unreal." Devin said he doesn't love people or toss the word around easily. Jenn asked him where he saw his love going. Devin told Jenn that he was ready for an engagement and he would love to call her his fiancée and his wife. Aw! She offered him the fantasy suite date card and he accepted!

Gina: Watching Jenn's growth this season has been so interesting. She is seeing in real time how unhealthy the things she's done in past relationships can be and doesn't want to bring them into her new ones. It's fascinating. Also, may I just note that Jenn is smiling from ear to ear when she is talking to Devin. It's adorable. I think that even though she hasn't said "I love you" just yet, it's very clear that her feelings are super strong.

The next morning, Devin and Jenn were so happy. She said she felt amazing. Jenn said that Devin is better than Pete Davidson in every way. HA! Devin! "I'm starting to accept that a good thing is sometimes a good thing," Jenn said. Good! Let's hope that she can accept his love! Devin said he felt calm and comfortable however Jenn still didn't say I love you back to him. He's anxious to know that he's the guy.

Gina: I almost spit out my water when Jenn said Devin was better than Pete Davidson in every way. Love her for bringing some humor and fun into this very serious week!

Jonathon's Fantasy Date

Fresh off her time with Devin, Jenn was on to her date with Jonathon. Jenn picked Jonathon up in a Jeep and Jenn was excited to see him. Jenn took him to eat donuts and Jonathon is not a sweets guy. He said that it was worth the cheat day to spend time with Jenn. Then, Jenn took Jonathon shopping around town and it made me a little sad that Jeremy wasn't shopping with her. He was her shopping buddy. Nevertheless, they seemed to really have fun together. They gathered supplies for a picnic and went to sit by a waterfall. Jonathon told Jenn that he just wants to relax around her and Jenn said she wants him to be honest and share his feelings. He doesn't want to be a breath of fresh air to her. She tried to reassure Jonathon that he could just be himself and he doesn't have to worry about it.

Gina: First, Jonathon saying she was worth the cheat day made me laugh. I also love that Jenn just went to town ordering malasadas and he was like "ok, here we go!" and tried them all. Second, I love that, remarkably, there was a love seat and table right there by the waterfall. Nice job, production team.

Jonathon's Fantasy Suite

Jenn and Jonathon sat in front of a charcuterie board that we knew they wouldn't eat and recapped their day together. Jenn also told Jenn that she enjoyed her time meeting his family. She loved how open they were with her. Jenn thought it was endearing to get to be a part of his family for the day. He said that it helped him learn about her too in seeing how confident she was with them. Jenn shared that it was hard for her to fit in growing up being the child of an immigrant. She said that she hated who she was sometimes. Aw! Jonathon said that he would love to learn Vietnamese for her and try to learn the foods as well. He would love a mixed household and he grew up very confident and wants to pass that on to his own children. I love that they got into the depths of this topic! I think it really helped to grow their relationship. Jenn offered him the fantasy suite and he said, "I would love to spend the night with you." They are so sweet together!

As they woke up, they said it felt really natural waking up together. But if you have to say it, is it? We'll see. Jenn said she couldn't believe she was in bed with "mummy man" from night one. Ha! They shared a "cheers" with a mimosa.

Gina: Shout out to the camera crew for catching so many amazing sunset shots. Hawaii sunsets hit different, y'all. They are stunning. They said it felt natural waking up together, and it did feel that way to me watching as well. They did toast to confidence, so we'll see if his confidence can carry him to the end!

Devin Has Doubts

Devin said that he's giving out a love he doesn't feel like he's getting back in return. He doesn't want to be the "safe bet." He wants to be "the one." Devin sat by the beach and a tear went down his face. He's really struggling!

Gina: I understand his fears, but I also know that he knows how this show works. He can't know at this moment that he is "the one" because we still have some stuff to get through! My heart goes out to him, he wants this so badly!

Before his date, Marcus played golf with Jesse. Marcus shared his feelings that he thinks Jenn is ahead of him in the feelings department. Jesse seemed surprised to hear that. But, as Jesse does, he was a good listener and I think that just being there for him, helped Marcus. Marcus shared that he doesn't feel that he can get down on one knee yet. Jesse told Marcus that he hoped he would get the answers he needed.

Gina: I love that Jesse gets to support both Jenn and these guys. Him telling Marcus that he deserves to be happy was so key, and kind!

Marcus Fantasy Date

Jenn met Marcus by the docks and they boarded a boat where they must have spent the first 10 minutes just kissing. Marcus seemed to have a good time talking with Jenn and she definitely put him at ease. He realized that he needs to try to just be in the moment with her and not worry so much about the future. Then, the boat stopped and Jenn and Marcus did some twilight snorkeling. It was really incredible! It's the kind of experience that can't help but bond you. I don't remember any dates that pretty much went seamlessly from the evening right into the dinner.

Gina: This date was super cool. It reminded me of the bioluminescent waves we get on occasion here on the west coast and I am all about it!

Marcus' Fantasy Suite

Jenn said that she feels like she is in love with Marcus. I think Jenn wants what she can't have. She asked him how he was feeling and Marcus went on and on about the doubts he was feeling. Jenn got a very serious look on her face as Marcus told Jenn everything he thought was special about her but then said that he wasn't sure. He said he wasn't sure if it was the pressure of how fast the process is but he's not ready to say that he's in love. He apologized and Jenn told him not to. Jenn said that there are many layers to being in love, but that she wanted to tell him that she was in love with him. Wow, she said that she just wanted to tell him how she truly felt. It brought Marcus to tears. "I'm going to keep trying as hard as I can," Marcus said. Jenn offered him the fantasy suite card and he said yes.

The next morning, Marcus said that he felt great and he had some very productive conversations with Jenn. "It feels magical," Marcus said of his night with Jenn. He said that he was falling for her. They shared breakfast in bed and Marcus said he feels hopeful.

Gina: We've seen this connection from night one, so Jenn telling Marcus she loves him was almost no surprise. Marcus is trying so very hard, but definitely can't seem to get out of his own way when it comes to putting his heart out there. There were a few moments of silence between them that said so much. I loved Jenn saying to him at the end, "Don't start thinking too much!" Can he do it? We'll see.

Devin Talks to Jesse

Devin shared his doubts with Jesse. He was really spiraling. "I didn't feel whole," Devin said. Jesse really sympathized with him. Devin cried and Jesse said, "It's ok." This guy is tormented by his love for Jenn. This is when this part of the journey gets really hard. "I wish I could have said the things that I wanted to say," Devin said. He doesn't want to give her an ultimatum, but he just wants to know that she loves him back. "You just have to hold on," Jesse said. "Could you really stop now?" Devin said that he doesn't want to leave but he wants to know if Jenn can make her feelings real for him. "I don't want to feel like I feel right now, I don't think I should," Devin said. He feels lost.

We see Devin get off the elevator and head to Jenn's room to talk with her. Could it be over between Jenn and Devin?

Gina: SO dramatic! I get Devin's fears, but I do believe that he needs to take Jesse's advice and just hang on. This is how the show works, my guy. I know you want to know before the end of the journey if you're the one, but you have to hang on!

