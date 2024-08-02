'Windy City Weekend' features children's book author, Hammond bakery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan caught up on the latest topics.

Plus, Highland Park is holding a performance of the eight-time Tony Award winner and the World's Most Popular Musical, "Les Misérables." It's playing now until Aug. 11 at the New Deerfield Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $30, and can be bought at www.uptownhp.org. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Highland Park Shooting Recovery Fund.

Support the community while seeing an awe-inspiring performance.

Author D.J. Corchin talks about his new children's book series

Critically acclaimed author D.J. Corchin talked about his newest children's book series, "I Feel..."

"I Feel..." is a series that helps children properly learn to identify different emotions that they're experiencing. From "I Feel Angry" to "I Feel Awesome" to "I Feel Anxious" to "I feel Lonely," the series covers a wide range of feelings.

It's touted by therapists, teachers and parents, as wonderful tools to help kids discuss how to deal with emotions.

You can order the series for the kids in your life by visiting Corchin's website at djcorchin.com/pages/ifeelbookseries.

'That's a cake': Meet the Indiana baker behind a double butter, fried pound cake

If you thought you knew pound cake, you may want to think again. Kesha Mills, known as "the cake lady" to her customers, is serving up a decadent double butter, fried pound cake.

The secret to her magic all started from a craving for pound cake from her grandmother. When people began telling Kesha how good her cakes were, she turned it into a business.

Today, she has a shop in Hammond, Indiana, where she sells more than 60 flavors of pound cake, including lemon strawberry, Neapolitan, Oreo and more.

Be sure to visit Kesha at her bakery, "That's a Cake," in Hammond at 629 Gostlin St. Or order online at her website at thatsacake.com.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

'Sing Sing' - SPEND

Colman Domingo shines in a true story about a man who's falsely imprisoned, but finds comfort in participating in a theater group with other incarcerated men.

'Trap' - SAVE

The newest flick from director M. Night Shyamalan has an infamous serial killer attending a concert with his daughter, only to discover it's actually a big trap set up by the police to capture him.

'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes' - SPEND

British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor shares her life, career and journey in her own words from dozens of lost tapes she recorded.

'Cowboy Cartel' - SPEND

"Cowboy Cartel" is the true story of a rookie FBI agent who works to uncover a Mexican cartel money laundering scheme through horse racing.

