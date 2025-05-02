'Windy City Weekend' shares Mother's Day gift ideas; Danielle Juhre performs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talked hot topics during Friday's Host Chat segment, including Coach Bill Belichick's viral interview, the best singers who go by just one name and the movie Steven Spielberg says is the best American movie of all time.

Mother's Day is around the corner, and Couponology is sharing gift ideas to help celebrate the special women in your life. "Windy City Weekend" contributor Jeanne Sparrow and Couponology spokesperson Filipa Abreu shared deals exclusive to "Windy City" viewers.

Here's how to save on Mother's Day gifts with Couponology.

For more on Couponology, visit www.couponology.com.

Noteworthy Scents is a perfect gift for those who want to discover a new fragrance without having to fully commit to one scent. The Best Seller Sampler kit comes with a voucher that allows you to order a full-size bottle. The Breeze and Bloom Duo offers two limited edition fragrances in travel size. Receive 25% off sitewide with code: MOMSDAY25.

Barefoot Dreams: Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, Barefoot Dreams offers soft and luxurious robes and throws. Receive 20% off orders $200 or more plus free shipping with the code: WINDY20.

Quay: Born in the vibrant festival scene, these trendy sunglasses bring fashion-forward vibes wherever you go. Designer eyewear will prepare you for the warm months ahead while looking stylish. Receive 30% off with code: MOMSDAY30.

Knix: An amazing brand known for undergarments, Knix offers comfortable bras, underwear and swimwear designed to help you live unapologetically. Try the FreeFlex Demi Bra or Super Leakproof No-Show High-Rise Underwear to keep you feeling confident. Some of the best gifts are the ones we give ourselves.

Receive 20% off with code: WINDY20.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

'Thunderbolts*' - SPEND

"Thunderbolts*" is Marvel Comics' latest action-packed superhero film about a group of second-tier misfit anti-heroes who must band together to fight a powerful evil force.

'Another Simple Favor' - SAVE

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return for the sequel to the hit 2018 dark comedy, "A Simple Favor."

'The Four Seasons' - SPEND

Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo are just some of the stars in this Netflix mini-series, based on the 1981 comedy film of the same name.

Singer, songwriter and Chicago native Danielle Juhre performed her original song "Burning" live in studio. Juhre is a Nashville-based musician who recently signed with Bruno Mars' publishing group. Juhre is currently collaborating with Timbaland and has plans to announce new music and tour dates soon.

Danielle Juhre performed on 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

For more on Danielle Juhre, visit www.daniellejuhre.com.