'Windy City Weekend' Sweepstakes: A Hot Spring Spa Hot Tub for 1 lucky winner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago and "Windy City Weekend" are teaming up with American Sale to bring you an incredible chance to win a luxurious Hot Spring Spa - Rhythm - 7-Person Salt Water Hot Tub!

Thirty entries will be selected to be part join our "Windy City Weekend" audience on Friday, June 13, where one guest will take home an amazing Hot Spring Hot Tub from American Sale!

Don't miss your chance to relax in style-enter now for a shot at the ultimate backyard upgrade!

WLS WINDY CITY WEEKEND AMERICAN SALE - OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

I. NAME OF SPONSOR

WLS Television, Inc., licensee of WLS-TV, 190 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60601 ("Sponsor").

II. ELIGIBILITY

The WLS Windy City Weekend American Sale (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to legal United States residents who reside in the Designated Market Area ("DMA") of WLS-TV, as determined by Nielsen Media Research Services, and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older. The DMA of WLS covers the following states/counties: Illinois: Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Will Grundy, Kankakee, and La Salle counties; Indiana: Lake, Porter, La Porte, Newton, and Jasper counties.

Any individuals (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, other television and radio stations in the DMA, American Sale, LLC ("Prize Provider"), or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying a prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, and any person who, within the past ninety (90) days, has been awarded a prize in any sweepstakes conducted by Sponsor, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER

Starting on May 28, 2025 at 9:00 am Central Time ("CT") and ending on June 8, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT ("Sweepstakes Period") you may enter the Sweepstakes by navigating the Internet to visiting https://abc7chicago.com/promotions/ (the "Website"), clicking on the Sweepstakes themed image to be redirected to the link to the Sweepstakes entry form.

Complete the entry form by providing your contact information. CLICK THE CHECK BOXES CONFIRMIING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO: (i) SPONSOR'S TERMS OF USE (available at www.disneytermsofuse.com); (ii) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; and (iii) MEET THE SWEEPSTAKES ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOXES INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN THE PRIZE.

Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry via the method listed above (each an "Entry" and collectively referred to herein as "Entries") per person during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of how many email accounts a person may have. Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. One (1) Entry per person throughout the duration of the Sweepstakes Period.

Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for ensuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entry. Mass Entries or Entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic Entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or Website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED

At the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period, potential First Prize winners will be selected via a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Up to thirty (30) First Prize winners will be selected. Sponsor reserves the right to award fewer than thirty (30) First Prizes if thirty (30) First Prize winners are not confirmed prior to the Show (as defined below, time permitting). From among the confirmed First Prize winners who claim the First Prize and attend the Show (defined below), one (1) potential Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected. Potential winners will be notified on or around the date of selection by telephone or email at the email address or phone number listed in their entry form. Odds of winning a First Prize depend on the total number of valid Entries received. Odds of winning the Grand Prize are

approximately 1 in 30, as the Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from among First Prize winners who claim the First Prize. First Prize winners must attend the Show as specified below to be included in the random drawing for the Grand Prize.

Final determination of the winners is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and procedures. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or email within twenty-four (24) hours after initial notification to the potential winner or return of the email notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts may result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential winners will be required to complete, sign and return within one (1) business day of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If a potential winner does not respond to the initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential winner cannot attend any programming connected with the Sweepstakes on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential winners may be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.

In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the Entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the email listed in entry form. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

V. PRIZES

Up to thirty (30) First Prizes and One (1) Grand Prize are available.

Thirty (30) First Prizes:

Each First Prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the June 13, 2025 taping of "Windy City Weekend" (the "Show") at 11:30 a.m. CT on Friday, June 13, 2025 at WLS-TV, 190 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60601. It is suggested that First Prize winners arrive an hour early. Transportation to/from the Show and parking near the Show location are not included in the First Prize. Winners must bring a government ID for proof of identity. There is no approximate retail value ("ARV") associated with the First Prize.

From among the confirmed First Prize winners who claim the First Prize and attend the Show, one (1) potential Grand Prize winner will be selected.

One (1) Grand Prize:

The Grand Prize consists of a Hot Tub with seating for up to seven (7): The Hot Spring Spa - Rhythm Hot Tub - 7 person Salt Water Hot Tub - 7'x7'x36" ("Hot Tub"). Grand Prize includes Hot Tub, cover, Saltwater System and delivery of the Hot Tub.

Grand Prize includes delivery within the DMA of the Grand Prize, but a suitable surface (e.g., proper cement, brick, or wooded deck surface) with the ability to hold up to 5,300 lbs. of weight, and 230v/50AMP electric availability is needed. Grand Prize winner will be responsible for electrical connections/setup. Grand Prize winner must sign Prize Provider's delivery agreement prior to delivery.

ARV of the Grand Prize is $13,000.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash or transferable. No substitutions allowed except, at Sponsor's sole discretion, a prize, or prize element, of equal or greater value may be substituted. Certain prize items are subject to availability and may be substituted by Sponsor for a different item of greater or equal value, in its sole discretion.

Winner shall be solely responsible for any applicable federal, state, and local taxes and/or local laws and regulations, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with a Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any Prize valued at $600 or more and must submit a validly executed IRS Form W-9 to claim Prize.

GRAND PRIZE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND SPONSOR MAKES NO WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION OR GUARANTEE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, RELATIVE TO THE USE OF THE GRAND PRIZE (OR ANY COMPONENT THEREOF), INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ITS QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

VI. RELEASES

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.

By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Prize Provider, each of their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prizes.

Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize.

Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. DISPUTES; ARBITRATION/CHOICE OF LAW

Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize awarded, or the determination of the winner, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Released Parties in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Illinois, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of Illinois or any other jurisdiction, and all proceedings shall take place in Cook County, IL.

VIII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS LIST

Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including, but not limited to, acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.

Personal information provided in conjunction with this Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy, available at https://privacy.thewaltdisneycompany.com/en/.

These Official Rules will be posted on https://abc7chicago.com for at least thirty (30) days after winners are notified or announced.

For the names of the winners, available after 7/30/2025, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "WLS Windy City American Sale Sweepstakes - Winners", c/o WLS-TV - Sweepstakes, 190 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60601. Winners list requests must be received by 7/31/2025.