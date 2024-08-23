'Windy City Weekend' talks back-to-school, 'Back to the Future' musical in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan were joined by influencer, comedian and Chicagoan Donovan Prince Jr. aka "Korporate." He's an artist and entertainer who gained the vast majority of his notoriety from a series of videos most popularly known as #BlackChicagoBeLike.

The productions spotlight Chicago's vibrant lifestyle and culture. Aside from being humorous and captivating, the videos also teach important life lessons for young people all around the world, and help to eliminate the negative stigma that has hovered over the city of Chicago for so many years.

Korporate is currently working on his second musical project and independently producing his own shows and movies.

Currently, Korporate is promoting his back-to-school all-star basketball game. It's being held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center. It's free to the public, and they'll be handing out backpacks and more to school kids.

Follow @korporate00 on Instagram for more.

'Back to the Future: The Musical'

Don't miss this movie adapted into a musical in Chicago.

It's no secret that one of Ryan's favorite movies is "Back to the Future," and a musical adaptation is now playing for Broadway in Chicago. Ryan got a chance to preview the show, and "take a ride" in the DeLorean.

On Friday, he sat down with Marty Mcfly and Biff Tannan, played by Caden Brauch and Ethan Rogers.

"Back to the Future: The Musical" is playing now through Sept. 1 at the Cadillac Palace Theater.

Get tickets at www.broadwayinchicago.com/shows/back-to-the-future.

Hiplet

The Hiplet dance troupe combines ballet and hip-hop.

The Hiplet Ballerinas performed live for the Windy City studio audience. They're a fusion between classical pointe ballet and hip-hop, to connect the two artistic worlds and make ballet accessible to everyone.

Val got a chance to speak with the executive director and artistic director, Robin Edwards and Taylor Edwards, about what big things the troupe is up to next.

You can catch more of the Hiplet Ballerinas Saturday at Millennium Park, performing in the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at 5:45 p.m.

Englewood Barbie's 'Hugs No Slugs' back-to-school drive

Englewood Barbie is hosting a back-to-school drive Friday.

If you are looking for a family friendly event Friday, head to the fifth annual "Hugs No Slugs" back-to-school drive.

It's being hosted by friend of the show Englewood Barbie from 2 to 6 p.m. at 323 W. 47th St. They'll be giving out free book bags, haircuts, Foot Locker gift cards and much more.

You can find out more by checking out Englewood Barbie's Instagram @englewoodbarbie.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

Here's what you should spend money on this weekend.

'Blink Twice' - SPEND

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut in "Blink Twice." It stars Channing Tatum as a billionaire, who takes a cocktail waitress to his private island for a getaway. But the island, and the billionaire, hold some dark secrets.

'Greedy People' - SPEND

"Greedy People" stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a small-town deputy, whose partner accidentally kills a woman. While investigating her home, they stumble on a million dollars and decide to steal it.

'Incoming' - SAVE

In a nod back to the raunchy, R-rated teen comedies of the 2000s, "Incoming" has a group of freshmen getting ready for their first high school party.

'The Killer' - SPEND

"Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel plays an assassin who refuses to fulfill a contract to kill a blind girl. So, the crime boss who hired her and a very determined detective begin to hunt Emmanuel down.