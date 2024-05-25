Chicago Sky host home opener against Connecticut Sun

Angel Reese is excelling on and off the court in her WNBA rookie season

In WNBA news, the Chicago Sky are hosting their home opener game at Wintrust Arena Saturday night against the Connecticut Sun.

In WNBA news, the Chicago Sky are hosting their home opener game at Wintrust Arena Saturday night against the Connecticut Sun.

In WNBA news, the Chicago Sky are hosting their home opener game at Wintrust Arena Saturday night against the Connecticut Sun.

In WNBA news, the Chicago Sky are hosting their home opener game at Wintrust Arena Saturday night against the Connecticut Sun.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun Saturday for their home opener at Wintrust Arena.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Connecticut finished 14-6 in Eastern Conference play and 27-13 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Sun gave up 79.0 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

Angel Reese is proud to be part of the stellar rookie class that is uplifting the WNBA. She is just somewhat disappointed that people don't pay attention to all the members of that first-year group.

The Chicago Sky rookie said the perception that it's only Indiana's Caitlin Clark that's raising the profile of the league is misleading.

"It's not just one person, I think people don't realize that (because) the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game," Reese said Thursday. "It's a lot of us - me, Kamilla (Cardoso ), there's Cameron (Brink), Rickea (Jackson). There's so many great players and it's been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game.

"I love it for us all and we're just going to continue to keep going."

The league has had tremendous growth in attendance, TV ratings and merchandise sold already.

Reese is off to a good start to her professional career on the court. She had 13 points and nine rebounds - just above her average in both to help the Sky (2-1) beat the Liberty 90-81 on Thursday night.

She also has found time to participate in various endeavors off the court, including attending the Met Gala and a Megan Thee Stallion concert. She brought her Sky teammates on stage during the concert.

"She has a tremendous why behind what she does and she brings along everybody with her," Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. "She doesn't go by herself in an instant in this life. ... If you have, make sure the next one has."

Weatherspoon embraces that Reese has many sides to her.

"She's a champion. She's a winner. So she wants to go win. She's a competitor," Weatherspoon said. "When she steps out on the other side, she's earned what's on the outside."

Reese also has become a team owner, buying into a professional women's soccer team, DC Power FC.

"Obviously I love sports, not just basketball," Reese said. "That's going to just be a part of me and I'm going to continue to help build women's sports. That is important to me."