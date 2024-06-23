Chicago Sky take on Indiana Fever, featuring rematch between Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark

CHICAGO -- There is a highly-anticipated WNBA matchup Sunday in Chicago. Many fans are excited to see rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark face off after their college rivalry has been reignited.

The game starts at 3 p.m. at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and it was projected to be one of the most expensive WNBA tickets in history.

Earlier this week, Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey scored 19 points each, and Angel Reese recorded her seventh consecutive double-double to set a WNBA rookie record and the Chicago Sky eased by the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Fever visit Chicago after NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points in the Fever's 91-79 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

Chicago has a 2-6 record against teams above .500. The Sky are 2-7 in conference games.

Chicago is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Chicago allows.

The Fever have gone 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 5.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 16 the Fever won 91-83 led by 23 points from Caitlin Clark, while Marina Mabrey scored 22 points for the Sky.

READ MORE | Angel Reese contends she was making basketball play on Caitlin Clark despite flagrant foul call

TOP PERFORMERS:

Reese is averaging 12.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Sky. Chennedy Carter is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Sky: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES:

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).