Woman dead after West Side apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died in a West Side apartment building fire Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 4900-block of West Quincy Street.

They located a 63-year-old woman inside a residence and she was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

No other injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.