24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman fatally struck by car in Ashburn identified

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 1:23AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 18-year-old woman fatally struck by a car in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side Monday night has been identified.

The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Columbus Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a 48-year-old man was driving west in a white SUV when he struck a woman who ran onto the street.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she later died, police said.

She has been identified as Tru S. Butler, and she lived nearby the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said the driver remained on scene and a citation is pending.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW