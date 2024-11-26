Woman fatally struck by car in Ashburn identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 18-year-old woman fatally struck by a car in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side Monday night has been identified.

The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Columbus Avenue.

Police said a 48-year-old man was driving west in a white SUV when he struck a woman who ran onto the street.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she later died, police said.

She has been identified as Tru S. Butler, and she lived nearby the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said the driver remained on scene and a citation is pending.