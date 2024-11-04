24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman stabbed in DeKalb; estranged husband facing attempted murder charges, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 5:32PM
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed multiple times in a domestic violence incident, DeKalb police said.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.

The incident happened near Greenbrier Road and Normal Road on Saturday at about 12:40 a.m.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds around her body.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was in critical condition. DeKalb police said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Edgar S. Perkins, 44, turned himself into police shortly after the incident.

According to police, Perkins was married to the victim but they had been separated for a while.

Perkins has been charged with three felony charges: attempted murder, domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
