Yankees take on the Cubs after Bellinger's 3-home run game

Chicago Cubs (55-39, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (53-41, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (9-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Yankees: Max Fried (11-2, 2.27 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

Yankees -163, Cubs +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs after Cody Bellinger hit three home runs on Friday in an 11-0 win over the Cubs.

New York is 30-17 in home games and 53-41 overall. The Yankees have a 27-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 55-39 record overall and a 25-23 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 22 doubles, two triples and 34 home runs for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt is 14 for 39 with seven doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Busch has a .294 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 15 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 13 for 40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .308 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.