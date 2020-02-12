Weed smell reported in neighbor's apartment actually burning T. Rex costume, Park Forest police say

A person wearing a T-Rex dinosaur costume arrives at MCM London Comic Con on Oct. 27, 2017. (Shutterstock)

PARK FOREST, Ill. -- Officers responding to a report of a burning pot smell early Wednesday in south suburban Park Forest instead found a dinosaur costume that had caught fire.

Police were called shortly after midnight to the 100 block of Forest Boulevard after someone in the second-floor apartment said they smelled cannabis smoke coming from the first floor, according to Park Forest Police Chief Christopher Mannino.

Officers entered the apartment and found a burning inflatable T. rex costume, Mannino said. The fire was put out without fire department assistance, he said.

"It's just one of those stranger calls," Mannino said.

A smoke alarm had been set off, but the call was considered non-criminal, he said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park forestmarijuanadinosaurscostumespolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday afternoon
Kim Foxx backs away from political accusations against special prosecutor after Smollett indictment
3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses: CFD
ICE to release Crystal Lake high school senior held more than 4 months
Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos
Person of interest questioned in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
Candace Jordan: How one of Chicago's most familiar faces is giving back
Show More
Aurora officers wounded in deadly workplace shooting share their stories
Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow Red Line rider: police
Peapod ends food delivery in Illinois next week
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
More TOP STORIES News