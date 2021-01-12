Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Skincare helps your skin in every climate

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Living in the midwest can be tough on our skin. ABC 7 Chicago's Janet Davis speaks with Uli Haslacher, Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare. Pour Moi was the recent winner of Time Magazine's best invention of 2020. This latest innovation in climate-controlled skin care addresses how the climate you live in affects your skin. Learn how this new system will help at www.pourmoisskincare.com/chicago.

Pour Moi Beauty LLC is a U.S. online beauty brand specializing in premium skincare, co-founded by European beauty expert Ulli Haslacher and business veteran Frank Assumma in Upland, California.

