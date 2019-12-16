Power lines fall on semi-truck after hitting pole on Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Power lines fell onto a semi-truck after it hit a pole on the Near West Side Monday morning.
ComEd says the incident was reported at 9:26 a.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Loomis Street.
ComEd said the driver of the truck was able to get out safely.
A ComEd crew is investigating and about 464 customers are without power.
