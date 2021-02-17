power outage

How to survive power outages in the winter

Your home can be your personal sanctuary during the bitter cold, but when the power goes out, you may need to take matters into your own hands.

When a winter storm approaches, AccuWeather recommends preparing an emergency kit well ahead of time.

Power outage essentials include flashlights, batteries, a radio, and a three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods, like granola bars.

Before the power goes out, set your refrigerator to the coldest setting and keep the door closed as much as possible to preserve food longer.

Safety essentials for ice storms

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you need to stock up on before an ice storm, according to AccuWeather.



In a power outage, water pipes become more susceptible to freezing. Keep a small stream of water running to combat this.

If possible, have a backup power source, like a generator, for power-dependent medical devices. Never operate a generator inside or near windows, as they release very harmful carbon monoxide fumes.

Finally, always keep your gas tank at least half full.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormpower outagewinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
14 states face rolling blackouts, millions without power in Texas
ComEd customers receive denial letters for spoiled food claims after August outages
Chicago-area storms usher in cold conditions, leave damage behind
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Happening now: Gov. JB Pritzker budget address delivered as partisan battle brews
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Chicago firefighter among 3 hurt in Kenwood high-rise fire
Volunteers help clear snow around essential community market
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Light snow returns as DSS continues clearing streets
Show More
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
Lakeview condo garage roof collapses under snow
Grand Crossing shooting outside fast food restaurant leaves 1 dead: CPD
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
More TOP STORIES News