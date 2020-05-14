Underground transformer fire in South Loop leads to power outages

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department reported a ComEd transformer on fire near the intersection of LaSalle St. and Harrison St.
Level one hazmat for large underground electrical fire LaSalle and Harrison. O'Hare airport units responding with dry chemical and foam pic.twitter.com/J0Q7HKFavU— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2020
The department said southbound Metra traffic is stopped and several buildings are without power.
South bound metra traffic stopped due to large underground electrical fire at LaSalle and Harrison. pic.twitter.com/msXFUPb7kC— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2020
No injuries are reported at this time, according to the agency.
ComEd is also on scene.
A ComEd spokesperson said the electrical fire has knocked out power to about 600 customers.
