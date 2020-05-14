Underground transformer fire in South Loop leads to power outages

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to a large underground electrical fire in the South Loop that has caused some scattered power outages in the area.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department reported a ComEd transformer on fire near the intersection of LaSalle St. and Harrison St.



The department said southbound Metra traffic is stopped and several buildings are without power.



No injuries are reported at this time, according to the agency.

ComEd is also on scene.

A ComEd spokesperson said the electrical fire has knocked out power to about 600 customers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more details as they develop.
