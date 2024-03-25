Nearly $2 billion up for grabs as Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots soar

Lottery players have two opportunities to potentially strike it rich this week as the Powerball jackpot climbs to a colossal $800 million for Monday night's drawing and Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1 by a ticket in Michigan with an estimated $842.4 million prize.

If the prize is won Monday it would be the sixth-largest in the game's history. A winner would have the option of receiving an estimated $800 million in annual payments or a lump sum payment of $384.8 million - both before taxes, according to Powerball.

Monday night's Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

There have been 35 consecutive Powerball drawings with no grand prize winner. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of snagging the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

If the odds aren't in your favor during Monday's Powerball drawing, you can try again with Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, when $1.1 billion will be up for grabs.

The lottery crossed the billion-dollar mark after there were no grand prize winners in Friday's drawing.

If the jackpot is won Tuesday, it would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game, according to Mega Millions.

Tuesday's drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET.