Illinois Lottery: $1M Powerball winning numbers ticket sold in Sycamore

Win comes as Powerball jackpot climbs to $800M for Saturday's drawing

SYCAMORE, Ill. -- A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold in Sycamore, the Illinois Lottery said.

The win comes as the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $800 million for Saturday's drawing, the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore.

The winning numbers were: 19-36-37-46-56 and Powerball 24.

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $800M

The manager of that store claims they know who bought the winning ticket.

"A gentleman, who is one of our regular customers, popped into our store early this morning and exclaimed, 'you guys sold me a million dollar winning Powerball ticket - thank you, thank you'," said Betsy Byrd, store manager of Riverside Mobile.

"My staff and I are excited that our store sold a big prize winning ticket, but we're absolutely overjoyed that we sold the winning ticket to someone that we all know," added Byrd.

Six Illinois Lottery players have won a prize of a million dollars or more this year with Powerball since January 2022.

Riverside Mobile will get a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.