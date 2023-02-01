Powerball lottery jackpot at $653M for winning numbers drawing Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $653 million for Wednesday night's winning-numbers drawing.

Excitement is growing over Wednesday night's Powerball lottery drawing.

The jackpot has swelled to $653 million, which would be the 13th highest U/S? lottery prize. Winners can opt for a cash option of $350.5 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The top prize has been rolling over since mid-November.

The winning numbers for last Monday's drawing were: 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and Powerball: 5.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

'It's ridiculous': Residents in the 5 states without lotteries feel Powerball envy

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)