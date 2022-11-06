After no Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $1.9B

Did anyone win the Powerball? The jackpot continues to rise and break records after there were no winners Saturday

NEW YORK -- The Power Jackpot continues to rise and break records after there were no winners in Saturday night's drawing.

The grand prize now stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Despite there being no jackpot-winning ticket, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the Saturday drawing.

Big winners include 16 tickets (CA-3, CO-2, FL, GA, KY, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, PA-2, SD) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 219 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 51 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months.

Monday's drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.6 Billion (est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI

4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA

5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD

6. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA

7. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY



8. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL

10. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)