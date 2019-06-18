Japan earthquake: Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off northwestern Japan, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake Tuesday registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Sakata.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 6.4.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake's epicenter was fairly shallow, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the sea's surface. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface. The agency predicted a tsunami as high as 1 meter (yard) along the coast of the northwestern prefectures of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa.

All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were off line and no abnormalities were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
